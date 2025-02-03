Peter Obi, Otti, Obidient Movement, Others Have All Rejected Abure, He Should Resign – Ndubuaku

The Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, has made a fresh call for Julius Abure to resign as the Labour Party’s chairman.

According to Ndubuaku, Abure has been rejected by Peter Obi, Governor Alex Otti, the Obidient movement and even members of his own National Working Committee (NWC).

He, therefore, submitted that based on the rejection by virtually every stakeholder within the Labour Party, Abure has no business remaining the party’s chairman.

“Who is with them? Was he not the same person who set up a national caretaker committee and said Abure’s tenure had ended? Look, for him (Otti) to have rejected Abure and set up a caretaker committee means he doesn’t accept Abure as his chairman anymore. The leader of the party, Peter Obi, also does not accept Abure as his chairman. The committee was set up for us to move forward. Abure is not accepted by the permanent members in his NEC and NWC, which are the NLC and TUC. He’s not accepted.

This is a man that is not even accepted by the organic movement called the Obidient Movement in his party. Above all, the Organised Labour, the people whose name your party is answering, has also said they no longer want you as chairman.

So, virtually every stakeholder, and because of what he’s doing, even his elected officials in the national and state houses of assembly, are leaving the party for him,” Ndubuaku submitted in an interview with Punch.

Naija News reports that the NLC political commission’s deputy president, therefore said with the handwriting on the wall, Abure needs no further urging to resign from his position if he has any integrity left in him.

“That’s what I’m telling you. So how does that person, if he has any sense, still stay and claim he’s the chairman of the party? Who are the people remaining in the party he is chairing? If you have any integrity left, shouldn’t you be thinking of leaving? Everybody is saying you cannot be our chairman,” he said.