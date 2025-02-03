‘PDP Leadership Crisis: BoT Orders Anyanwu, Ude-Okoye To Stay Away From Future Meetings’

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly told Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye to stay away from future BoT meetings until the dispute over the national secretary position is resolved.

According to Leadership, this was part of the resolution reached by the BoT at its last meeting.

A source who spoke to the aforementioned publication stated that the BoT was “very disappointed with the way events turned out.”

Naija News reports that the national secretary of PDP is a member of the BoT of the party.

The tussle between Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye over who is national secretary of PDP resulted in a physical altercation at last week’s BoT meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, after one of Anyanwu’s aides attempted to physically stop Ude-Okoye from attending the meeting which he was invited to.

However, the BoT insisted on Ude-Okoye’s attendance at the meeting just as he was ushered to the high table.

Sources at the BoT meeting says that the party elders asked the two contenders “to stay away from BoT meetings until the issue is resolved.”

The party leader who craved anonymity, added that they had to resort to this move to avoid such altercations from repeating, “because it appears they are not ready to back down. But we are confident that the committee will resolve the matter and all sides will abide by the position of the BoT.”

The source also denied it was wrong to assume that Ude-Okoye gate crashed, adding that “there was no way he would have come to the meeting if he was not invited.”

Another source who corroborated the stay off position of the BoT, said Ude-Okoye was asked to attend the meeting adding that “party leaders from his zone gave their blessing for his attendance of the meeting” after they unanimously reaffirmed him as national secretary of PDP in Enugu State barely a week before last week’s meeting in Abuja.