PDP Crisis A Blessing For APC – Party Secretary Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has described the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a source of joy for the ruling party, stating that APC is unbothered by the opposition’s internal turmoil.

Basiru made this remark on Sunday during the inauguration of unit, ward, and local government canvassers under the Alubarika Movement of the APC in Osun State.

He dismissed allegations that the ruling party had a hand in the PDP’s crisis, insisting that personal ambitions within the opposition party were responsible for the infighting.

“The ambition of a few individuals is what is causing the rift within the opposition party, and it is to the joy of us as a ruling party if they don’t get their house together. It is not our job to help them put their house in order,” Basiru stated.

Speaking on the 2026 Osun governorship election, Basiru assured party members that the APC would conduct a credible primary election but also hinted that a consensus candidate might emerge through party leadership agreements.

“The primary election will be free and fair, but I can assure you that the candidate may emerge from consensus arrangements by the leadership of the party,” he said.

He maintained that the APC would not be divided over the governorship ticket, emphasizing that unity remains a core strength of the party.

“APC cannot be divided over the primary election in Osun State. Our party is a party of leadership, and every member has a legitimate desire to ensure we have a candidate that will deliver and defeat the PDP,” he added.

Using recent APC primaries in Ondo and Edo States as examples, Basiru pointed out that despite having multiple aspirants, the party successfully navigated its candidate selection process.

“In Ondo State, there were 16 aspirants, and we were able to get the right candidate that delivered for the party. The same thing happened in Edo, where we had more than 16 aspirants, and we resolved the matter. Everybody has the right to aspire to any position in the party,” he noted.