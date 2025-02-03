Painting Bala Mohammed As A Helpless Politician Who Needs Wike’s Deliverance Is A Figment Of Your Imagination – Akuyam Knocks Dogara

Former Bauchi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, has accused erstwhile Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, of spreading wild inconsistencies and falsehoods.

Naija News reports that Dogara had alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike influenced the appointment of Dan Orbih to oversee the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed’s in the 2019 governorship election.

However, speaking via a statement titled Bala Vs. Wike: Because I Am Involved’, issued on Monday, Akuyam describe Dogara’s submission as a desperate attempt to distort history and align himself with political benefactors.

He said, “To paint Bala Mohammed as a helpless politician who needed Wike’s deliverance is nothing short of a figment of Dogara’s imagination.

“If he has witnesses, let him bring them forward.”

Akuyam recalled how Bala Mohammed and the PDP offered Dogara a political lifeline when he was sidelined by the APC.

“It is ironic that a man who was politically stranded had to be rehabilitated by Bala Mohammed, yet today, he turns around to malign his benefactor,” Akuyam added.

Addressing another of Dogara’s claims that governor Mohammed betrayed former Wazirin Bauchi, Bello Kirfi Akuyam clarified that Kirfi was never a PDP member but was consulted due to his influence.

He argued that rather than betraying Kirfi, Bala Mohammed actually facilitated his reconciliation with the Emir of Bauchi after a previous suspension.

Akuyam described the ongoing disagreement between Governor Bala Mohammed and Nyesom Wike as a battle between constitutional order and personal loyalty.

He insisted that Bala Mohammed’s stance was about upholding institutional integrity rather than personal grievances.

“Bala Mohammed’s ‘crime’ is insisting on strong institutions over strong individuals. If that is an offense, then let history judge,” he asserted.