Osun: Scores Reportedly Killed As Residents Reject Monarch Appointed By Gov Adeleke

Numerous individuals have reportedly lost their lives amid the turmoil affecting Esa-Oke town in the Obokun Local Government area of Osun State, which has arisen from the selection of a new monarch.

Naija News understands that the unrest ensued after Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi, an IT engineer living in the United Kingdom, was designated as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle.

Residents of the town had urged the government to promote their district head to the position of Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle rather than appointing a new traditional leader.

Furthermore, the local populace asserted that although Ido Ayegunle falls under the jurisdiction of Esa-Oke town, the individual appointed by the state government originates from Ilesa town.

In response to the crisis, a local traditional leader, the Osolo of Esa-Oke, High Chief Adegboyega Ajiboye, remarked that unidentified individuals had invaded the town and opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties.

“The people came in four different 18 seater buses and started shooting people in Esa-Oke. I don’t know the number of casualties we have now, because I am far away from them,” Daily Trust quoted Ajiboye saying.

It was gathered that the shooters took away the district head of the Ido Ayegunle.

A resident of Esa-Oke said “The Governor installed one Ilesa indigene as the Olojudo. So early this morning, a Hillux and a Hummer bumper bus drove in and some people who dressed like DSS started shooting. Some people were even hit by bullets.”

The Police Public Relations Officer Osun State Police command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said the command is aware of the incident, adding that efforts were in place for the situation to be controlled.