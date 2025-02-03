Obasa’s Fate Decided As GAC Meets To Recommend New Lagos Assembly Speaker

A fresh development has emerged in the ongoing Lagos House of Assembly leadership crisis, as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) is set to meet today to nominate three lawmakers from Lagos West Senatorial District to replace Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker.

Sources indicate to Western Post that the election of Hon. Mojisola Meranda as Speaker did not sit well with the APC leadership.

Naija News recalls that on January 13, 32 out of the 40-member Assembly voted to remove Obasa, citing allegations of fraud and high-handedness, and installed Meranda as Speaker.

However, contrary to recent reports suggesting a possible reinstatement of Obasa, Western Post confirmed that his removal remains final and irreversible.

Under the new arrangement, Meranda is expected to step down as Speaker and revert to her previous position as Deputy Speaker.

The GAC is reportedly seeking to select a new Speaker from the Lagos West Senatorial District, maintaining regional balance since Obasa was from that district.

Currently, there are eight ranking lawmakers from Lagos West who could be considered for the position:

Hon. Setonji David (Badagry 2)

Hon. Temitope Adewale (Ifako-Ijaye 1)

Hon. Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 1)

Hon. Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2)

Hon. Lukmon Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1)

Hon. Age Sulaimon (Amuwo-Odofin 2)

Hon. Surajudeen Tijani (Ojo 2)

Hon. Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin 2)

From these eight lawmakers, the GAC is expected to nominate three, one of whom will be elected as the new Speaker.