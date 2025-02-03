NPFL Updates: Tornadoes Coach Unhappy, Kabiru Dogo Celebrates, Rangers Target Ikorodu Fall

Niger Tornadoes head coach, Majin Mohammed shared his thoughts on the team’s recent Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match, acknowledging the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being favourites going into the NPFL game, the Tornadoes faced an unexpected challenge from their hosts, who delivered a commendable performance.

After the match, Mohammed reflected on his players’ performance, suggesting they may have underestimated Nasarawa United’s determination.

“I was taken aback by my boys not being at their best today. It’s possible they didn’t recognize Nasarawa United’s capabilities,” Mohammed stated in the post-match interview. “The early goal we conceded set a challenging tone for the match, putting us on the back foot right from the start.”

On the flip side, Nasarawa United’s technical adviser, Kabiru Dogo, expressed pride in his team’s impressive victory. Anas Yusuf was the standout player, scoring both goals that significantly aided Nasarawa United’s fight against relegation.

“Congratulations to the entire team for this excellent result,” Dogo commented. “This win represents a significant turnaround for us following a disappointing match against Shooting Stars last week.”

Dogo emphasized the challenges ahead, recognizing that the team’s current league position (18th) calls for urgent improvement. “Every game offers us a chance for success, and we’re determined to improve our standings as the season progresses,” he asserted.

Looking ahead, Dogo stated his players are ready for their upcoming match against El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri. “We believe in our potential to achieve positive results and are committed to proving our capabilities”, he said.

Meanwhile, Rangers’ technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu outlined his plans for his team’s resurgence in the NPFL. The Flying Antelopes have faced difficulties recently, being winless in their last two matches.

“As we prepare to face Ikorodu City on Monday, we’ve turned our focus towards regaining our winning momentum,” Ilechukwu remarked. “We respect Ikorodu City, who are showing great promise in their first season, but we are fully committed to securing a positive result.”

In player news, Emmanuel Ogbole has made an exciting move to the Libyan club Olympic Azzayewa from Kwara United. The 21-year-old forward signed for an undisclosed fee, following an impressive season where he netted seven goals in just ten league appearances.

Having previously contributed to the home-based Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2024 African Nations Championship, Ogbole’s form and talent have made him a valued addition to his new club.