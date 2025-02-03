No Credible Alternative To APC – Masari Fires Those Plotting Alliance To Oust Tinubu

Former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has dismissed opposition efforts to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserting that the party remains the only viable political option in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Masari made this statement on Sunday in Kafur, Katsina State, during the inauguration of the APC’s local council election campaign, scheduled for February 15.

Masari’s remarks come amid recent criticism of the APC from two key former party leaders, Nasir el-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, who voiced their concerns at a conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

El-Rufai, the former Kaduna State Governor, accused the APC of abandoning its founding principles, stating that poor leadership had taken over the party.

“You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he said.

Similarly, Amaechi, a former Minister of Transportation, claimed that the current political class, including President Bola Tinubu, would not willingly cede power to younger Nigerians without resistance.

Addressing reports of politicians forming alliances to challenge the ruling party, Masari described the movement as a gathering of disgruntled former APC members who lost political favor.

“The news making rounds on social media that some politicians are teaming up for a merger is nothing but the regrouping of those who lost political favours in the APC, in terms of appointments or patronage,” Masari stated.

He emphasized that such attempts would not distract the APC from its governance objectives, particularly in addressing economic hardships affecting ordinary Nigerians.

As one of the founding members of the APC, Masari pledged his continued commitment to the party, stating: “I am in APC today, tomorrow, and always because I am not in the party for any political position or appointment.”