Makinde, Wike Rift Rumours Baseless – Oyo Governor’s Aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, has dismissed rumours of a rift between his principal and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on Sunday, Olanrewaju described the speculations as baseless, insisting that Makinde and Wike remain politically aligned.

According to Punch, Olanrewaju, when asked if the recent political developments indicated a crack in their relationship, said, “I have no idea what you are talking about.

“I am not aware of any crack between Governor Seyi Makinde and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. The governor is mourning now, so I don’t know where you got the information of a crack between them from. I am not aware of any crack whatsoever.”

PDP Governors Oppose Wike’s Influence

Makinde and Wike have been long-standing allies within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly during the party’s internal struggles leading up to the 2023 general elections.

Wike, who led the G-5 group of PDP governors, including Makinde, worked against Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, in the elections.

However, recent events suggest that Makinde’s position on PDP matters may have shifted, sparking speculation about a political disconnect with Wike.

At a PDP Governors’ meeting in Asaba, Delta State, over the weekend, Makinde reportedly aligned with the Bauchi State Governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed, in opposing Wike’s ally, Samuel Anyanwu, as National Secretary.

The PDP governors at the meeting unanimously affirmed Sunday Ude-Okoye as the recognised National Secretary, a move interpreted as Wike losing influence within the party.