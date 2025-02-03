Late US President Emerges Winner In 2025 Grammys

Late U.S. President Jimmy Carter was honored with a posthumous Grammy Award on Sunday.

Naija News reports that this marks his fourth career win in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration—a collection of his final Sunday school lessons in Plains, Georgia.

Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100 years old on December 29, 2024, shared messages of love, kindness, forgiveness, and the afterlife in the audiobook, which was released in August 2024, just months before his death.

The project also featured music contributions from Darius Rucker, Jon Batiste, and LeAnn Rimes, among others.

Jason Carter Accepts Grammy on His Grandfather’s Behalf

At the pre-gala ceremony in Los Angeles, Jason Carter, one of the former president’s grandsons, accepted the award on behalf of the Carter family.

“Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable,” Jason told the audience, many of whom gave a standing ovation in honor of the late president.

Carter’s Grammy Legacy

This Grammy win adds to Carter’s previous three victories in the Best Spoken Word Album category:

Faith – A Journey for All (2019)

A Full Life: Reflections at 90 (2016)

Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis (2007)

In total, Carter received 10 Grammy nominations during his lifetime.

Other nominees for the 2025 Grammy Award in the category included: Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, George Clinton

Carter, who served as the 39th U.S. president from 1977 to 1981, taught Sunday school for 50 years at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, often leading multiple sessions each month.

His Grammy victory places him ahead of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, each of whom has won two Grammy Awards.