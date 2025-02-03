Late NEC Chairman, Humphrey Nwosu, To Be Buried March 28

The late former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), now the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, will be laid to rest on March 28, 2025, his family has announced.

Nwosu, who conducted the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, passed away on October 24, 2024, in a hospital in the United States at the age of 83.

Naija News gathered that his burial activities, scheduled to take place both in Nigeria and the United States, will begin on March 1, 2025, in Washington D.C., USA, and culminate with his final internment in his hometown, Ajalli, Anambra State.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Nnaemeka Humphrey Nwosu on behalf of the family.

A Life Of Service And Electoral Reforms

Born on October 2, 1941, in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nwosu was a renowned political scientist and academic.

He obtained his Master’s and Doctoral degrees in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1973 and 1976, respectively, before returning to Nigeria to lecture at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where he later became a full professor.

In public service, he served as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, as well as Commissioner for Agriculture in the old Anambra State.

However, he is best remembered for his role as Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (1989–1993).

Under his tenure, Nwosu introduced the “Option A4” voting system and the Open Ballot system, which were pivotal in ensuring transparency in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest election.

The election, won by Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO Abiola), was later annulled by then military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, plunging the country into political turmoil.

Burial Activities And Final Resting Place

According to the burial schedule released by the family, the funeral activities will commence in the United States before moving to Nigeria:

– Saturday, March 1, 2025 – Service of Songs and Celebration of Life at the Nigerian Embassy, Washington D.C., USA.

– Tuesday, March 25, 2025 – Night of Tributes at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

– Thursday, March 27, 2025 – Body arrives in Anambra State for a brief ceremony at Orumba North LGA Headquarters, followed by a Service of Songs at his residence in Ogbili Otti Palace, Ajalli.

– Friday, March 28, 2025 – Funeral service at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Ajalli, after which Nwosu will be laid to rest at his residence in Ogbili Otti Palace.

– Guests will be entertained at the Ajalli Government School field after the funeral service.

Prof. Nwosu is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and numerous relatives.