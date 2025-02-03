Nigeria News
Just In: Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting, Swears In 8 New Permanent Secretaries
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja.
Naija News reports that before the FEC meeting commenced, President Tinubu swore in 21 Federal Commissioners of Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the National Population Commission and eight new Permanent Secretaries at the State House Council Chambers.
Details later…