After Last-minute Agreement, NiMet Suspend Strike

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has announced the postponement of a planned nationwide strike, which was initially set to begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Naija News reports that this decision follows negotiations between the agency’s management and union leaders, resulting in an agreement to address workers’ concerns within specified timelines.

In a statement released on Monday, NiMet confirmed that discussions with national and branch union leaders had led to a temporary suspension of the industrial action.

The negotiations focused on protecting the interests of NiMet workers, with both parties committing to resolving outstanding labor disputes.

The unions involved in the planned strike include: National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP); Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC); Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

During the discussions, a formal agreement was signed, setting clear timelines for resolving the unions’ grievances.

NiMet’s Director General, Prof. Charles Anosike, expressed satisfaction with the unions’ decision to postpone the strike, emphasizing that management remains committed to advocating for staff welfare within realistic economic conditions.

“We are not over the line yet on the issues, but I am happy that we have been able to convince the unions’ leadership to postpone their planned strike action. This will enable management to continue its efforts in securing necessary approvals from the federal government on the issues raised,” Anosike stated.

The President of NUATE, Benjamin Nnabue, who led the negotiations on behalf of the unions, clarified that they do not initiate strikes unnecessarily but are forced to act when workers’ concerns remain unresolved.

“These issues with NiMet management may have been inherited, but government is a continuum. Our priority is the overall welfare of NiMet staff,” Nnabue noted.

The Director of Labour at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olusoga Adebayo, who monitored the negotiations, commended both parties for engaging in social dialogue and reaching a mutually beneficial resolution.

As part of the signed agreement, both NiMet and the unions acknowledged that miscommunication contributed to delays in addressing workers’ concerns. They pledged to improve consultation and engagement processes to prevent similar disputes in the future.

Earlier, NiMet workers had issued a 14-day ultimatum demanding the resolution of longstanding welfare concerns, including: Unpaid arrears, Unimplemented service schemes, Overdue allowances since 2019

In a letter titled “Failure to Respond to Lawful and Reasonable Demands—14 Days Ultimatum,” the unions criticized NiMet’s management for neglecting workers’ grievances, warning that a nationwide industrial action would commence if issues were not addressed.

“Despite being evidently aware of the backward state of NiMet’s staff welfare in the aviation industry, your management remains unmoved and lethargic in addressing this obvious malady,” the letter stated.

The unions had instructed all NiMet workers to withdraw their services from 6 a.m. on February 4, 2025, if their demands remained unmet.

With the strike now postponed, NiMet and the unions will continue working towards fulfilling the agreed resolutions. The unions have indicated that failure to meet the commitments within the stipulated timelines may lead to renewed industrial action.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering industrial peace, ensuring better working conditions for NiMet employees, and strengthening labor-management relations within the agency.