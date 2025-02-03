January Transfer Deadline Updates: Felix, Mathys Tel, Guehi, Chilwell, Ferguson, Others

Chelsea midfielder Joao Felix is nearing a six-month loan move to Serie A club AC Milan as the January transfer window closes at 11 p.m. tonight, February 3.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has started three Premier League matches this season but has made solid contributions in cup competitions, scoring seven goals in the current season.

Notably, his goals include a standout performance against Wolves in August and multiple contributions in the Conference League and FA Cup.

Felix began his career at Benfica and made headlines with a £113 million transfer to Atletico Madrid in July 2019, marking it as the fifth-most expensive transfer in history at that time.

After loan spells at Chelsea and Barcelona, he joined Chelsea permanently in a £45 million deal last August.

In another notable move, Tottenham Hotspur has reached an agreement to sign France Under-21 forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

Tel had previously declined a move to Spurs earlier in the month. Recent images from his agent suggest he is en route to north London to finalize his loan move.

Tottenham’s pursuit of defender Marc Guehi has seen a bid of approximately £70 million from their rivals rejected by Crystal Palace.

The England international, who also attracted interest from Newcastle during the summer transfer window, has 18 months remaining on his contract.

He has had a commendable season with 23 appearances and three goals, contributing to Palace’s current position in the Premier League table, where they are placed 12th, just above Tottenham.

Crystal Palace had previously turned down multiple bids from Newcastle for Guehi last summer, with the last offer reaching up to £65 million

West Ham have made a strategic move by acquiring Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old forward is excited to reunite with former Brighton manager Graham Potter, who played a pivotal role in launching Ferguson’s senior career in 2021.

Ferguson, who has made 15 appearances this season, expresses his eagerness to contribute significantly to West Ham’s success.

Brighton have also strengthened their squad by signing 19-year-old forward Stefanos Tzimas from Nuremberg for £20.8 million. Tzimas, a Greece Under-21 international, has committed to a contract that extends until June 2030 but will continue his development at Nuremberg for the remainder of the season.

Brighton’s manager, Fabian Hurzeler, praised Tzimas as an exceptional talent with a natural goal-scoring ability.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season.

The experienced left-back has struggled to find game time this season and will provide depth to Palace’s defence following an injury to Chadi Riad.

Former Wolves captain Mario Lemina is set for a transfer to Turkish side Galatasaray, with an agreement reached for just under £3 million.

After expressing his desire to leave at the beginning of January, Lemina has since made himself available for selection, underscoring his commitment during this transitional period.