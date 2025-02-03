‘Iyabo Ojo Used To Stand Up And Fight For Me’ – Funke Akindele Recounts Challenges In Nollywood Before Breakthrough

Nollywood Box office queen, Funke Akindele, has acknowledged the massive roles her colleagues, Sikiratu Sindodo and Iyabo Ojo, played in her rise to fame.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a video via her Snapchat on Sunday.

Funke, who is currently on vacation in Ghana with her friend, Eniola Badmus, and content creator, Kamo, revealed her decision to use her career challenges to encourage others.

Recounting the challenges she faced before her breakthrough in the film industry, Funke stated that she used to borrow clothes from Sindodo to look classy on movie sets.

The thespian added that Iyabo Ojo was very nice to her and would fight for her on movie sets.

She said, “They didn’t give us any roles. One of those men, I just keep looking at him, but I won’t mention his name.

“I remember back then when I used to borrow dresses from Tayo Sindodo. Sindodo would help me choose nice ones from her tops if I was going to a movie set.

“There was a day when Sindodo saw me carrying a bag after I wasn’t given a role, and she went to meet Uncle Abbey to fight for me. Iyabo Ojo was lucky and very nice to us. Iyabo would say, ‘Don’t worry,’ and she would drive us around in her small red car. We found solace in one another. That’s how we became friends. Iyabo used to stand up and fight for me.”