If I Am In His Shoes I Will Prostrate For Tinubu – Ex-Lawmaker Tells Aregbesola

The member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Oluwole Oke, has described ex-Osun State governor and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as a formidable force in Osun politics.

Oke, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said on Sunday that Aregbesola remains a major political factor in the state, despite his recent exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, however, advised the former governor to make peace with President Bola Tinubu, saying if he were in Aregbesola’s position, he would prostrate and beg his principal.

Naija News had earlier reported that Aregbesola’s political group, Omoluabi Progressives, announced its exit from the APC in Osun State, following an irreconcilable rift with the party’s mainstream leadership.

The feud, which reportedly started during the tenure of Aregbesola’s successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has seen the former minister alienated from the ruling party in the state.

There had been indications that suggested that Aregbesola’s fallout with Tinubu over undisclosed political matters contributed to the worsening of his relationship with the APC hierarchy.

Commenting on the state of Osun politics, Oke said the PDP must act fast to capitalize on the APC crisis, urging his party to “pay the necessary dowry” to bring Aregbesola into the fold.

“Egbon Rauf ‘Soji Aregbesola, a former Governor of Osun State and Minister for Interior, is an enigma, a grassroots mobilizer, singer, and dancer. He is a factor and a BRIDE in Osun politics, truth be told,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He added that if he were in the APC, he would have ensured that Aregbesola and Oyetola reconciled.

“Assuming I am a member of APC in Osun State, I will make sure I reconcile Asiwaju Gboyega Oyetola and Ogbeni. Ija o dola (a fight does not last forever),” he stated.

According to Oke, Aregbesola still commands significant electoral influence in Osun, particularly in the Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District, where he estimated that the former governor can still pull a minimum of 20,000 votes.

“In Ijesa North and Ijesa South, Ogbeni can put sand in any person’s gari,” he added, suggesting that Aregbesola’s political weight could disrupt any election in the state.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of bringing Aregbesola into the PDP, Oke argued that any politician capable of mobilizing people and resources at the grassroots level should not be overlooked.

“Any politician who has the capacity to invite 10 to 20 persons (voters or politicians) to a meeting, feed them, and give them a token after the meeting should not be ignored. Baba Kabiru is a factor in Osun politics. Please keep this post and get back to me after 2026,” he concluded.