‘I Won’t Turn A Blind Eye To Injustice’ – Iyabo Ojo Blows Hot As Naira Marley Leaks Their Private Conversation

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has responded to Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, after sharing their old chats in a series of posts via his Instastory.

Naija News reports that in the chat, Iyabo requested Naira Marley’s presence at some of her events, including her late mother’s remembrance party.

In another chat, the movie star requested Naira Marley’s assistance in helping her adopted son, who was into music.

However, the singer failed to give any reason for sharing the old chats.

Reacting via her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo clarified that her issue with Naira Marley stems from his failure to intervene in the alleged bullying of his former signee, Mohbad.

The thespian stated that she is also aware of allegations regarding Naira Marley’s involvement in other disturbing incidents regarding Mohbad’s death, which will be addressed in court if necessary.

According to Iyabo Ojo, interacting with celebrities via DM is not new, stressing she had helped Naira Marley and other artists who had contacted her via DM to promote their music.

The movie star added she will not hesitate to speak against injustice, regardless of her past interactions with Naira Marley.

She wrote: “Naira Marley recently shared our old chats, and I’d like to address some points.

“As a TikTok sensation, I’ve promoted various artists’ songs, including Naira Marley. In 2020, I promoted his song after his team contacted me through my son Festus.

“Naira Marley thanked me via DM, and I also invited him to my movie premiere and my mother’s burial party.

“As someone who supports emerging artists, I’ve helped many young musicians promote their work. I’ve allowed them to use my lounge for shows, promoted their songs on TikTok, or introduced them to music producers like Naira Marley. For example, Fabian was signed by Naira Marley but left due to personal issues, and my nephew’s music style didn’t align with Naira Marley’s label.

“However, when disturbing videos and petitions alleged that Sam Larry, Naira Marley’s friend, bullied Mohbad, a young artist who tragically lost his life, I questioned Naira Marley’s inaction. I never accused him of killing Mohbad, but the evidence suggests Mohbad’s life was threatened.

“My issue with Naira Marley stems from his failure to intervene in Mohbad’s bullying. Furthermore, I’ve been made aware of allegations regarding Naira Marley’s involvement in other disturbing incidents, which will be addressed in court if necessary.

“I won’t turn a blind eye to injustice, even if it involves someone I’m close to. I interact with many celebrities via DM, including Vice Versa, and I won’t hesitate to speak out against injustice, regardless of our past interactions. Naira Marley, you were mistaken if you thought I’d stay silent.”