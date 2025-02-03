Grammy: Davido Reacts As Tems Beats Him, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Others To Win Best African Music Performance Category

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has congratulated his colleague, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammys on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Tems clinched the award for her song titled – “Love Me JeJe.”

She defeated Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their joint track “MMS,” as well as Yemi Alade, Davido and Lojay assisted in ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown.

The Afrobeats singer’s latest victory sees Tems grab her second golden gramophone at the Grammys.

Reacting to Tems’ victory at the music award ceremony, Davido, in a post via his X handle on Monday, said he is proud of the sensational singer.

He wrote, “Congratulations to my one and only! @chrisbrown! And to the Queen @temsbaby we are proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Tems has been releasing hit songs since 2020, recording with top hit makers including Drake, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

She was nominated across three categories — Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best R&B Song — making her the most nominated African act this year.

The singer in 2024, released her debut studio album, “Born in the Wild” her song “Love me jeje” is a standout from the album.