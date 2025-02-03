Gov Adeleke Orders Arrest, Prosecution Of Esa Oke, Ido Ayegunle Attack Sponsors

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the swift arrest and prosecution of individuals responsible for the violent assaults on the Ido Ayegunle community, regardless of their societal standing.

In response to the attacks that resulted in loss of life and property, the governor expressed his astonishment at the audacity of these acts.

Naija News reports that Adeleke praised the security forces for apprehending and detaining numerous perpetrators and urged for additional arrests of those funding these heinous acts.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke refuted any claims of procedural violations regarding the appointment of the new Olojudo, who has held the position since 2014.

The governor lauded the security agencies for their swift action in quelling the unrest and pledged to ensure that those who incite violence are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Additionally, he instructed the Commissioner of Police to extend the investigation to uncover the remote sponsors of the attacks, while also expressing his condolences to the victims among local residents and security personnel.

“I call on residents to remain calm. The security agencies are already rounding up the perpetrators of the violence. Culprits will face justice”, the state governor warned.