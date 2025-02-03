Full List Of Perm Secs, RMAFC Commissioners Newly Sworn In By Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday officially swore in eight Federal Permanent Secretaries and administered the oath to 21 Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Naija News reports that the oath of office was administered to the eight permanent secretaries just before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, held at the State House in Abuja.

This event followed introductory comments made by the Director of Media and Publicity at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries include:

Onwusoro Ihemelandu – Abia State Ndiomu Philip – Bayelsa State Anuma Nlia – Ebonyi State Ogbodo Nnam – Enugu State Usman Aminu – Kebbi State Oyekunle Nwakuso – Rivers State Nadungu Gagare – Kaduna State Kalba Usman – Gombe State.

Naija News recalls that in August of the previous year, Tinubu appointed 21 federal commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, pending Senate confirmation.

The new commissioners include:

Linda Oti – Abia State Akpan Effiong – Akwa Ibom Enefe Ekene – Anambra Prof. Steve Ugba – Benue Chief Eyonsa – Cross River Aruviere Egharhevwe – Delta Nduka Awuregu – Ebonyi Victor Eboigbe – Edo Wumi Ogunlola – Ekiti Ozo Obodougo – Enugu Kabir Mashi – Katsina Adamu Fanda – Kano Dr. Kunle Wright – Lagos Aliyu Abdulkadir – Nasarawa Bako Shetima – Niger Samuel Durojaye – Ogun Nathaniel Adejutelegan – Ondo Saad Ibrahim – Plateau Modu-Aji Juluri – Yobe Bello Garba – Zamfara and Mohammed Usman from Gombe State.

The sworn-in include Kayode Oladele, Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission, and Victoria Iyatan, a member of the National Population Commission.

Naija News understands that the council members also sat silent to pay tribute to Lt. Gen Jeremiah Useni, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who died on January 23, 2025.

The Council is reconvening following a six-week break.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, declared that the Federal Executive Council would observe a recess from December 18, 2024, until January 6, 2025.

“The second thing I need to mention here is that the Federal Executive Council will be on recess from the 18th of this month until the 6th of January, meaning that there won’t be any Federal Executive Council meeting during that period,” Idris said.