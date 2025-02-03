FG To Establish 23 Mini-Grids Across Nigeria

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has said that the federal government was supporting the establishment of 23 mini-grids across the country.

Naija News reports that Aliyu disclosed this while speaking at his first official event at the Grand Award Ceremony of the Africa Mini-Grid Program (AMP), on Friday.

He said REA was dedicated to expanding access to clean energy by enhancing the financial viability of mini-grids and promoting large-scale commercial investments in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

The REA MD explained that the AMP, funded by the United Nations Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and REA, was designed as a complementary initiative to the Energizing Agriculture Programme (EAP).

“Through the EAP, we have successfully deployed interventions across multiple agricultural clusters in all six geopolitical zones, revolutionizing farming methods and mitigating post-harvest losses.

“As part of this initiative, grant subsidies are being provided to support the development of 23 mini-grids, ranging from 30 kWp to 200 kWp, across Nigeria.

“These mini-grids will power critical productive-use applications, including cold storage facilities, rice mills, electric two-wheelers, palm processing units, and solar-powered irrigation pumps, further driving economic growth and sustainability in rural communities,” he stated.

Aliyu said the mini-grid initiative marked a significant milestone in REA’s commitment to rural electrification, productive energy use, and economic empowerment.

“I look forward to scaling up these efforts in collaboration with our partners to ensure sustainable and inclusive energy access for all,” he added.