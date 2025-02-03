FG Meets NLC Leaders To Avert 50% Telecom Tariff Protest

In an effort to prevent the nationwide protest scheduled for tomorrow, February 4, against the 50% hike in telecommunications tariffs, the Federal Government has summoned the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its civil society allies to a crucial meeting today.

Naija News gathered that the discussion will also address the NLC’s opposition to the ₦8 billion budgetary allocation for electricity bill sensitization, which the labour movement has described as “the height of profligacy, wastefulness and corruption.”

According to Vanguard, a source within the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which is coordinating the meeting, confirmed that it is set to commence at 5 p.m.

The source described the engagement as a “dialogue on matters of national interest as it affects the Nigerian workers.”

The meeting is expected to be inter-ministerial, with the SGF leading discussions on the government’s decision to adjust telecommunications tariffs, a move that has been met with stiff resistance from the NLC and its allies.

“The meeting will also discuss the ₦8 billion proposed budgetary allocation in 2025 for electricity bill sensitization by the federal government. And because there are other meetings already fixed by the government for Monday, the meeting had to be fixed for 5 pm after the FEC meeting,’’ the source added.

While NLC leaders have agreed to attend the meeting and listen to the government’s position, they have remained firm in their opposition, stating that “there is no way we will accept the 50 per cent telecommunications tariffs hike.”

Meanwhile, the NLC has continued mobilizing workers and the public for tomorrow’s mass protest, reaffirming its firm opposition to the 50% increase in telecom tariffs.

In a letter dated January 30, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, instructed all affiliate unions and state councils to ensure full mobilization for the demonstration.

He emphasized that the protest aims to send a clear message to the government about the economic burden on Nigerian workers and citizens.

The letter directed state councils to organize a one-day peaceful rally, beginning at 7:00 a.m. in state capitals and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Protesters are expected to march to National Communications Commission (NCC) offices or State Houses of Assembly to submit petitions against the tariff hike.

Labour leaders have vowed that, regardless of the meeting’s outcome, they will not accept the 50% telecom tariff increase.

“At this time of massive hardship, your unwavering support and action is critical to defending ourselves and nation from Policies that emasculate us for the benefit of corporate fat cats,” the NLC stated.