FG Hopes Trump Would Change Mind On USAID

The Federal Government has said the ban on USAID by President Donald Trump for developing nations, including Nigeria, was a wake-up call for leaders.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, stated this on Friday, during an oversight visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Metta, Lagos.

He noted the need for strategic planning and work towards resource mobilization to sustain the health sector without aid.

“The executive orders being reviewed in the US suggest that aid and grants to developing countries like Nigeria are likely to decrease. This is a wake-up call for us to rethink our strategies, exert ourselves, and work toward a more self-sufficient healthcare system,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that the government was engaging key stakeholders, including United Nations bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN Global Platform (UNGP), and the Global Forum, to explore collaborative solutions and expert recommendations.

“We are exploring options such as crowdfunding while also increasing government funding for healthcare projects. We must diversify our funding sources to avoid a crisis,” he stated.

Salako, however, hoped that President Trump‘s administration would have a change of mind for developing nations, including Nigeria.

“The world is a global village. What happens in one country affects others. America cannot operate alone, just as Nigeria or any other country cannot. I believe reason will prevail, and the US government will maintain its essential role in the global community. However, this is an opportunity for us to build a more independent and resilient healthcare system,” he added.

Commending the management and staff of FMC Ebute Metta, the Minister described the facility as a “small body with a big engine” due to its efficient use of space, digital innovations, and quality medical equipment.

He praised the hospital’s electronic medical record (EMR) system, emphasising its potential as a model for other healthcare facilities under the Nigeria Digital Health Initiative.

“Our goal is to create a transparent system with one provider per geopolitical zone. The provider here is undergoing assessment and could be recommended for wider adoption,” he stated.

On the federal government’s efforts to improve cancer treatment, Salako highlighted initiatives such as the Cancer Health Fund, which supported cancer patients, and the Catastrophic Health Fund, which subsidized treatment for severe conditions, including kidney dialysis.

“Thanks to government intervention, dialysis costs have been reduced from ₦50,000 per session to ₦12,000. Expanding cancer treatment facilities and raising awareness remain high priorities,” he added.

Speaking on the hospital’s growth, the Medical Director of FMC Ebute Metta, Dr. Adedamola Dada, reflected on his tenure, describing it as a journey of resilience, vision, and dedication.