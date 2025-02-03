‘False And Mischievous’ – Edo Govt Denies Owing LG Workers Salary

The Edo State Government has dismissed claims that local government workers in the state are being owed salaries due to an alleged crisis in the councils.

In a press statement to Naija News on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, described the rumors as false, mischievous, and intended to mislead the public.

He urged Edo residents to ignore the speculation, attributing it to mischief-makers envious of the successes recorded by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration since assuming office in November 2024.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, Itua clarified that no government worker, including local government employees, is owed any salary.

“All payments, including that of January 2025, have been made in full,” he emphasized.

Despite challenges in allocation payments caused by the ongoing legal dispute between the state and some embattled local government chairmen, the government stated that it has continued to pay local government workers without fail.

“Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to ensuring that no Edo worker, regardless of status, experiences undue hardship reflects his dedication to workers’ welfare,” Itua stated.

The state government assured civil servants and the public that it remains steadfast in fulfilling its financial obligations and ensuring stability in the workforce.