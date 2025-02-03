VIDEO: Ex-Chelsea Star, Didier Drogba Visits Gov Sanwo-Olu In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, February 3, received renowned African football legend and former Chelsea FC player, Didier Drogba, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Naija News understands that the visit was part of a meeting involving Team Drogba and members of the E1 Racing Team in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

This information was conveyed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The Governor’s aide wrote: “Between Governor #jidesanwoolu and African Football Legend, #ChelseaFC Legend, Didier Drogba #didierdrogba this morning at the Lagos House, Marina, as Team Drogba and the Representatives of E1 Racing Team pays a courtesy visit to Mr governor.”

In a separate statement via his official X handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Today, I welcomed representatives from the E1 Racing Team and Team Drogba on a courtesy visit to Lagos House, Marina.

“We encourage collaboration between sports and community engagement, as it highlights our commitment to promoting sports in our state.

“We are all for creating a vibrant sports culture in Lagos, and we had a fruitful exchange of ideas exploring potential partnerships.”

See the video clip below: