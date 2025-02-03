El-Rufai: If Not For ‘Demons’ In Aso Rock How Could Buhari Have Forgotten Tinubu’s Help – Olowofela

The Federal Character Commissioner from Oyo State, Adeniyi Olowofela, has shared his thoughts on the political fate of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking in an opinion piece titled “El-Rufai: ‘Fura’ Matter for Morality,” Olowofela questioned the circumstances surrounding El-Rufai’s failed ministerial confirmation.

He blamed the failed ministerial confirmation on demons in Aso Rock who were bent on manipulation.

Olowofela also accused the so called demons of being responsible for former President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to support President Bola Tinubu in the build-up of the 2023 elections.

He analysed El-Rufai’s role in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly his support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

According to Olowofela, prior to the 2023 elections, power brokers within Aso Rock were divided on who should succeed former Buhari.

He stated that El-rufai showed his undivided support for Tinubu and insisted that power shift to the South, despite resistance from some northern political forces.

“El-Rufai stood firm on the need for power shift and remained by Tinubu’s side like a Siamese twin,” Olowofela wrote.

Olowofela likened El-Rufai’s predicament to that of Tinubu during Buhari’s administration, suggesting that unseen forces, possibly “demons in Aso Rock” were working against political figures who played pivotal roles in leadership transitions

He recalled journalist Reuben Abati’s previous assertion that there were “demons in Aso Rock,” questioning whether similar forces were at play in El-Rufai’s case.

“If not for demons in Aso Rock, how could Buhari have forgotten Tinubu’s role in his emergence as APC candidate years ago?” he queried.

Drawing a parallel between Tinubu’s past struggles and El-Rufai’s current situation, Olowofela concluded by asking, “Who will exorcise the demons in Aso Rock?”