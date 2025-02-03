Edo Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Opens Up On Alleged Romantic Relationship With Tuface Idibia

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, has dismissed rumors linking her to a romantic relationship with Afrobeats singer Innocent “Tuface” Idibia.

Amid the ongoing marital crisis between Tuface and his wife, Annie Idibia, speculation surfaced alleging that Osawaru was involved in an affair with the music star.

However, in a statement released by her spokesperson, Eseosa Okundia, Osawaru described the rumors as false and baseless.

“Na wah o. It’s fallacy at its peak,” the statement read according to Western Post.

Osawaru, who is the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, made it clear that she has no ties to the allegations and urged the public to disregard the speculation.