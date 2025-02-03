Ebonyi Attack: Gov Nwifuru Condemns Killings, Promises Crackdown On Assailants

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has strongly condemned the recent attack on residents of Amegu Nkalaha Community in Ishielu Local Government Area, allegedly carried out by suspected herdsmen.

Naija News reported that the assailants, on Sunday morning, invaded the community and burnt down a significant number of structures, reducing them to ashes.

In response to the incident, Governor Nwifuru has vowed to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

In an official statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the Sunday morning assault, which resulted in multiple fatalities and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Describing the incident as both “barbaric” and “unacceptable,” Nwifuru reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties across the state.

“I am saddened to learn about the attack on the people of Nkalaha of Ishielu local government areas which led to the death of innocent citizens of the State. The attack is a flagrant disregard to the sanctity of human life.

“The attack which is not the first in the area is worrisome and a source of concern to the government and people of the state,” the governor said in the statement.

Expressing concern over the recurring nature of violence in the area, he assured residents that the government would take decisive action to investigate and prevent further attacks.

“However, as a government that is determined to secure our people by protecting lives and property, we shall take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack,” he added.

The governor urged the people of Ebonyi to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts to track down the perpetrators intensify.

He emphasized that while Ebonyi people are known for their hospitality, their generosity should not be mistaken for weakness.

In response to the crisis, Nwifuru directed security forces to deploy fully to the affected community to restore order and prevent further violence.

He also extended his condolences to the grieving families, assuring them of justice.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult moment, but be assured that you will not be left alone and that the perpetrators will be brought to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, police authorities in Ebonyi have confirmed the recovery of over ten bodies from the scene of the attack as investigations continue.