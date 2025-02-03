Don’t Include Me In Your Appeal Court Loss – IPOB Lawyer To Kanu’s Lawyer

Lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on the lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, to exclude his name from Appeal Court case he lost.

Ejiofor, who was a former counsel for the IPOB leader, Kanu, accused Ejimakor of associating him with his loss.

He stated this on Sunday while reacting to the case file uploaded by Ejiomakor which had his name as one of the counsel’s in the case.

Naija News reported that the Appeal Court, in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld 2018 ruling by the Federal High Court, which proscribed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group.

According to IPOB lawyer, Ejiofor, his involvement in the case ended in 2022. He added that the legal team involving Ejimakor and Machukwu Ume (SAN) amended the entire process filed on Appeal.

It read: “My attention has been drawn to a misleading tweet by Aloy Ejimakor, which seeks to misrepresent facts and mischievously associate my name with the recent concluded Appeal on IPOB proscription, which judgment was handed down on the 30th day of January 2025. I wish to clarify the following:

“I had no involvement in the conduct of the Appeal after it was clandestinely taken over from me by Machukwu Ume SAN and Aloy Ejimakor, in 2022. Their legal team amended the entire processes we filed on Appeal, including our briefs and consequently introduced additional grounds of appeal, the basis of which I am not in a position to explain, particularly regarding the ground(s) for their abysmal outing/dismissal of the Appeal.

“When their gimmicks became obvious that they were routing towards taking over the Appeal, I specifically but respectfully requested the learned Senior Advocate leading them, not to include my name on any processes they are filing, and clearly informed him that I have respectfully taken a bow.

“The records are clear – Aloy Ejimakor, who is now attempting to cause mischief by deceptively including my name in their woeful outing on Appeal, has consistently provided updates on the progress of the Appeal when they were effectively prosecuting it, without ever mentioning me. It is therefore suspicious that he now seeks to involve me after the Appeal’s dismissal, by publishing a document wherein my name curiously appears in the list of those who represented the Appellant.

“As the primary force behind taking over the Appeal, Aloy Ejimakor and his team are fully responsible for its outcome. He should be held accountable for details of what happened in their case on Appeal, what led to their unsuccessful Appeal, rather than dragging my name into his failed legal outing. I urge him to refrain from associating me with his missteps and to take responsibility for his actions.

“I am not surprised that the master strategist is relentlessly seeking to associate me with failure, for which I will profusely resist and reject.

“Let it be clear that I distance myself from the proceedings and the outcome of the Appeal. Any attempt to mislead the public by linking me to it in any way, is both deceptive and unacceptable, and will not be treated with kids’ glove.”