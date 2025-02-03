Defection: Why I Left PDP For APC – Ned Nwoko Opens Up

The lawmaker representing the Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has revealed that his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was due to a lack of support from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, which hindered his ability to function effectively.

Naija News reports that Senator Nwoko’s defection sparked speculation, with Oborevwori’s aide, Fred Oghenesivbe, alleging that Nwoko switched parties out of fear of losing his PDP ticket in the 2027 elections.

However, in a statement on Monday, Nwoko dismissed these claims, asserting that his primary reason for leaving was the opposition he faced from PDP leaders regarding the creation of Anioma State.

“I left because I want to be able to get the support of the ruling party in the creation of Anioma state.

“The governor and Okowa, who are the leaders of PDP, are against the creation of Anioma state. I sought the support of PDP National, but they have been embroiled in destructive fights and have been unable to show leadership,” Nwoko stated.

The lawmaker further alleged that the governor obstructed his efforts, refusing to support key projects discussed during the election campaigns due to financial constraints.

“The governor made sure that I wasn’t allowed to function. He dismissed all the projects that we had discussed during the campaigns, citing a lack of funds.

“Okpai power plant and Ogwashi-Uku dam are examples. I wasn’t allowed to nominate any board members, commissioners, or local government chairmen. I had to join the ruling party so as to be able to attract projects to my constituency. Time is running,” he added.