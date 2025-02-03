Davido’s Wife, Chioma Reportedly Fires Ubi Franklin, Gives Reason

The wife of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, Chioma Adeleke, has reportedly sacked her manager, Ubi Franklin.

Naija News reports that Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a post via Instagram on Monday, revealed that Ubi was sacked over alleged debt reportedly running into millions.

According to Stella, Chioma is unhappy over the constant social media allegations against Ubi owing people, and the situation is embarrassing.

The post read, “Former Music Label Boss Ubi Franklin is not having it easy at all…. Aside from being dragged left, right and centre for allegedly owing several people amounts running into millions. Insiders allege that Davido’s wife Chioma has allegedly relieved him of his duties as her manager because of the embarrassing situation…..The insder asked ”How can one person be owing so many people and refusing to pay back? it is really embarrassing”

“Davido and Chioma and the 30BG gang seem to have also ignored Ubi’s birthday on Sunday and none of them celebrated him on their social media handles as they used to do.”

Recall that Davido recently reacted to claims that his colleague, Spyro, got scammed by his associate, Ubi Franklin.

Naija News recalls that Spyro had accused Ubi Franklin of using Davido’s name to compel him to perform at a show. However, after the performance, he stated that Davido was not the one that invited him.

He claimed that Franklin refused to pay him after the event, despite agreeing to pay him $5,000 for the performance.

Responding to Spyro’s allegations, Franklin claimed he withheld the money because the singer also owed him some money.

The music executive claimed that Spyro was supposed to pay him 10 per cent for facilitating his recent car purchase.

He said he withheld the $5,000 as part of his payment from the car deal, stressing that the singer still owes him ₦2 million.

The accusation and counter-accusation elicited mixed reactions, with Davido also on the receiving end.

Reacting, Davido simply apologised for the involvement of his name in the saga.