Chuba Akpom Leaves Ajax For Lille

AFC Ajax centre-forward Chuba Akpom, 29, has officially joined Lille OSC on a loan deal that includes an option to buy, as confirmed by both clubs in their recent announcements.

Following a successful medical examination with Les Dogues on Saturday, Akpom was present at Lille’s impressive 4-1 victory against AS Saint-Etienne, a crucial match for the team as they strive to move away from the relegation zone.

The signing of Akpom comes at a pivotal time for Lille, as head coach Bruno Genesio seeks to strengthen his attacking options.

With Mohamed Bayo poised to transfer to Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp, Akpom’s arrival offers an immediate boost. Additionally, Jonathan David, Lille’s prolific Canadian striker, is facing an uncertain future, as he is set to become a free agent next June, making Akpom’s role even more vital.

This season, the talented forward has netted eight goals for AFC Ajax, including four in the Europa League, showcasing his ability to perform on significant stages.

Akpom is also set to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the latter part of the season, as Lille has secured a spot in the round of 16 after finishing 7th in the league.

Upon joining Lille, Akpom will don the No. 24 jersey. Expressing his enthusiasm for the move, he stated, “I am very happy to be here. LOSC is a big club, one of the best in France, known for practising beautiful football and achieving great things in both Europe and the league.”

Recall that Akpom began his career at Arsenal but struggled to find a foothold in the first team. His journey included loan spells at several English clubs, such as Hull City and Brighton, along with stints at PAOK Salonika and Middlesbrough, where he honed his skills and developed into a more formidable player.

Fans can look forward to seeing Akpom potentially make his debut for Lille this Tuesday as they face off against Nord rivals Dunkerque in the Coupe de France round of 16, a match that promises to be an exciting start to his tenure with the club.