‘Buhari’s Claim On Feeding On House Rent Misleading’

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked controversy with his recent claim that he depends on rental income from a house in Kaduna to cover his living expenses since leaving office.

The statement, made during an All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting in Katsina State, has drawn skepticism from many Nigerians given his known entitlements as a former president and retired military general.

At the meeting, Buhari reportedly stated: “After eight years as a civilian president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding.”

He also acknowledged the challenges of governing Nigeria, saying: “Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. You will not understand the complexities of leadership and the country itself until you find yourself in an administrative position.”

Fact-Check: Is Buhari Truly Living Off Rental Income?

A PRNigeria investigation has found that Buhari’s claim is misleading, as he is entitled to significant financial benefits from both his time as a former president and retired military officer.

According to the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), former Nigerian presidents are entitled to:

A severance package of ₦10.54 million

A monthly upkeep allowance of ₦350,000

Other statutory benefits, including security, vehicles, and medical care

Additionally, the Federal Government allocated ₦13.8 billion in the 2024 budget for the upkeep of former presidents, vice-presidents, and other retired officials.

Asset Declaration Contradicts Buhari’s Claim

Buhari’s 2015 asset declaration further challenges his assertion. The declaration, made when he assumed office, showed that he owned:

Five homes (not three, as he recently claimed)

Two mud houses

Farms, an orchard, and a ranch with 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses, and various birds

Shares in three firms

Two undeveloped plots of land

Two cars reportedly purchased from his savings

His 2023 asset declaration remains undisclosed, but the 2015 records suggest that rental income alone is unlikely to be his primary source of livelihood.

Military Pension and Life Entitlements

As a retired army general, Buhari is also entitled to a monthly military pension exceeding ₦1 million, in addition to the life pension for former heads of state.

In 2016, Buhari claimed he had not received his military pension, but this has never been independently verified.

Conclusion: Buhari’s Statement is Misleading

While Buhari may receive rental income from his Kaduna property, it is unlikely to be his sole means of sustenance. His multiple income streams, including presidential benefits, military pension, and known assets, contradict his claim that rental income is his primary source of livelihood.