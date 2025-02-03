BREAKING: You Are A Liar, I Did Not Withdraw Bola Ige’s Murder Case – Ladoja Fires Bisi Akande

Former Oyo State Governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has strongly denied allegations made by former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, regarding the assassination of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

Speaking to journalists at his Ibadan residence on Tuesday, Ladoja described Akande’s claims as false and an attempt to misrepresent the facts surrounding the case.

Naija News recalls that Akande, in an interview released over the weekend, suggested that Ladoja might have crucial information regarding Bola Ige’s unresolved murder, which occurred on December 23, 2001.

He claimed that Ladoja had withdrawn the court case instituted by his predecessor probing the murder of Bola Ige.

However, Ladoja refuted the allegations, stating: “Chief Bola Ige was assassinated on December 23, 2001, which was 18 months before I assumed office as governor on May 29, 2003.”

He further denied withdrawing the case, asserting that it was prosecuted up to the Supreme Court during his administration.

“I didn’t withdraw the case. My government didn’t withdraw any case. The case was even prosecuted up to the Supreme Court,” Ladoja emphasized.

Ladoja also criticized Akande’s credibility, claiming that he has a history of spreading falsehoods.

“Chief Akande lied against me, and he is old. This is not his first time. People say he lies. Even Baba Adebanjo said he lied in his book,” Ladoja said.

He stressed that he had a close relationship with Bola Ige and was deeply affected by his assassination.

“We are all deeply saddened by Ige’s death. We are all concerned about his murder. I was very close to Chief Bola Ige when he was alive,” Ladoja added.

Chief Bola Ige was shot dead at his Ibadan residence in December 2001, a case that remains one of Nigeria’s most controversial political assassinations.