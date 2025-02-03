Telecom Tariff Hike: NLC Suspends Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest against the recent 50% increase in telecom tariffs, which was approved by the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the decision to halt the demonstration follows a meeting with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Monday night, where both parties agreed to further discussions on the issue.

Speaking after the meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, revealed that the government had agreed to set up a larger committee to review the entire telecom tariff structure and work towards a realistic and inclusive pricing model.

“We emphasized that the NLC is the largest organisation in Africa, and no stakeholder consultation can exclude us and still stand,” Ajaero stated.

He further explained that the committee will be composed of five representatives from both the government and labour unions.

According to him, it has been given two weeks to submit its findings and recommendations.

Ajaero said the symbolic submission of protest letters, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold pending the committee’s outcome.

“The outcome of the committee will determine our next line of action in terms of protest, boycott, or withdrawal of services,” Ajaero added.

Beyond the telecom tariff increase, the NLC also raised concerns over high electricity tariffs and burdensome taxes on workers, which Ajaero described as “killing workers”.

“We have also expressed our displeasure over the high electricity tariff and the unbearable tax regime. These remain unresolved issues that must be addressed,” he said.

The NLC has stated that it will await the outcome of the review committee before deciding on further actions, including potential protests or service withdrawals.