Gunmen Kidnap Edo Traditional Ruler, Kill Okada Rider

The traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare, His Royal Highness Friday Ehizojie, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

The monarch was reportedly abducted on a forest path between Ubiaja and Udo community, where he was ambushed by armed assailants.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Daily Trust said the attackers shot dead a commercial motorcycle rider before seizing the traditional ruler and five others. However, reports indicate that one of the captives later escaped.

A source disclosed that the kidnappers targeted the monarch specifically, raising concerns over the motive behind the abduction.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said the police received a report about the kidnapping of the traditional ruler and a 21-year-old man.

He explained that the monarch was on a motorcycle heading to his community when the attackers ambushed them, killing the Okada rider before taking the ruler away.

In response, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical teams, including the Police Mobile Force, to the area.

“The Area Commander is personally on ground, leading the operation as directed by the Commissioner of Police,” Yamu stated.

Security operatives have intensified efforts to track down the kidnappers and rescue the traditional ruler safely.