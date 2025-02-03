Court Sacks Anaje As Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Declares Appointment Invalid

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has removed HRM Ahmed Muhammed Tajani Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, declaring his appointment null and void.

Presiding over the case, Justice Salisu Umar ruled on Monday that Anaje must cease parading himself as the paramount traditional ruler of Ebiraland with immediate effect.

Legal Challenge Against Anaje’s Appointment

The case, numbered HCO/05C/2024, was filed by Dr. Barnabas Adeku Ojiah and two others against the Governor of Kogi State and Anaje.

The petitioners challenged the legality of Anaje’s appointment, arguing that there were irregularities in the selection process leading to his emergence as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Anaje’s Appointment Declared Invalid

Anaje was appointed in January 2024 by former Governor Yahaya Bello, following the demise of the previous Ohinoyi. However, his selection sparked controversy, with stakeholders questioning due process and traditional protocols.

With the court ruling in favour of the petitioners, the judgment effectively nullifies Anaje’s appointment and calls for a fresh selection process that aligns with legal and traditional procedures.

Following the ruling, the Kogi State Government and the relevant traditional councils are expected to implement the court’s directives regarding the appointment of a new Ohinoyi.

It remains to be seen whether Anaje will challenge the ruling in a higher court or whether the state government will commence a new selection process for the revered traditional position.