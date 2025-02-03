Bello Turji’s Alleged Hiding Place Revealed

Reports are that notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, along with several of his associates, are seeking refuge at the Garsa/Kadanya hideout, where Jummo Smally, a former adversary of Turji, is reportedly sheltering him.

According to the Daily Post, residents of communities in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State have expressed their concerns regarding the activities of Bello Turji.

Naija News learnt that Turji’s loyalists were seen travelling on motorcycles, transporting casualties, as reported by local residents on the evening of January 19 and the morning of January 20, 2025.

They were reportedly observed moving towards the Garsa/Kadanya region within the Bayanruwa enclave.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the fleeing bandits followed a path that included Galadi, Damaga, Rudunu, and Danbenchi, with some sightings reported near the Rudunu, Bankamawa, and Farfaru areas in the Faru District, as previously noted.

However, no security agency has released an official statement to confirm the claims as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police has announced the successful rescue of 23 individuals who had been kidnapped following a joint operation conducted by its personnel.

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Mansir Hassan.

It was revealed that the operation was initiated based on reliable intelligence regarding the movements of armed bandits in the Kajuru area.

According to Hassan, on February 2, 2025, police forces advanced into the bush near Doka Village in the Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), where they confronted a group of armed bandits who were attempting to transport their captives to Kajuru Forest.

The statement indicated that the operation, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Kajuru Division and supported by military personnel, resulted in significant casualties among the bandits, compelling them to flee into the forest with injuries.

As a result of this operation, 23 kidnapped victims who had been reported missing in Kauru LGA were successfully rescued and have since been safely reunited with their families.

The statement further noted that the area is now under increased surveillance and intensified patrols to deter any future criminal activities.