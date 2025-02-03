Aregbesola Meets Man Who Allegedly Tried To Assassinate Him In 2006

Former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday, met with a man who allegedly attempted to assassinate him during the 2006 Oroki Day Celebration in Osogbo.

The man, identified as Sikiru Olaboye, sought forgiveness from Aregbesola after reportedly calling a local radio station in Osogbo to request a meeting with the former governor.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola disclosed this in a Facebook post, revealing that Olaboye visited him in person to ask for pardon.

“Earlier today, I received Sikiru Olaboye, one of the men who attempted to assassinate me during the 2006 Oroki Day Celebration in Osogbo,” Aregbesola wrote.

Despite the violent incident that nearly took his life, Aregbesola assured Olaboye that he harbored no resentment and had never sought revenge.

“Today, while praying for him, I assured him that I hold no grudges against him or anyone else involved. I neither harboured resentment nor sought revenge after God spared me from that attack,” he stated.

The former Osun governor emphasized that forgiveness is divine, adding that he prayed for God’s mercy upon both himself and Olaboye.

“It is God alone who has the power to forgive all our shortcomings. As His servants, I pray that He forgives both his and mine, Aamen!” Aregbesola concluded.

The Oroki Day Celebration in 2006 turned violent when Aregbesola, then the governorship candidate of the Action Congress (AC), was allegedly targeted in an assassination attempt.

The attack left several injured, and Aregbesola only narrowly escaped unharmed.