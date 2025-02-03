APC Chieftain, Tony Okocha Accuses Amaechi Of Attempting To Incite The Public Against Tinubu

Former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, Tony Okocha, has criticized his former boss over recent remarks that Nigerian politicians go extreme to retain power and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not relinquish power in 2027.

Naija News reported that Amaechi while speaking in Abuja at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, said Nigerian politicians often resort to stealing and killing to win elections and remain in power.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, Okocha accused the former Minister of Transportation of attempting to incite the public against President Tinubu‘s government.

Okocha condemned Amaechi’s alleged failure to attract developmental projects to the South-South region during his tenure as Minister.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also blamed the judiciary for escalating political crises in Rivers State by disregarding legal protocols.

Okocha further accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of disregarding court judgments and scored his administration poorly in agriculture, education, and housing.

He said, “Judiciary is the problem behind the political crisis in Rivers State. Judges make pronouncements on PDP congresses even when a superior court ruled otherwise.”

In response, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, dismissed Okocha’s comments, citing the rehabilitation of 135 primary healthcare centres in the state.

He stated that Okocha no longer exists politically in Rivers State and emphasized that Emeka Bekee remains the recognized APC chairman.

Johnson said, “The State government is focused on education, health, and agriculture. We are making uncommon impacts.”