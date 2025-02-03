Anyanwu Resumes Office As PDP National Secretary Amid Crisis

Senator Samuel Anyanwu has shunned Governor Bala Mohammed’s 12-member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum’s decision to recognise Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary of the party.

Naija News learned that Anyanwu resumed office on Monday as National Secretary of the PDP.

This comes barely 48 hours after Anyanwu petitioned security agencies to help him stop what he described as an attempt by the party’s 12 governors to cause chaos by recognizing Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye, another claimant to the position.

According to Vanguard, Anyanwu drove into the party’s National Secretariat at Wadata House through the service gate behind the building without commotion. He exchanged pleasantries with the handful of secretariat staff available before proceeding into his office.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP has reportedly told Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye to stay away from future BoT meetings until the dispute over the national secretary position is resolved.

According to Leadership, this was part of the resolution reached by the BoT at its last meeting.

A source who spoke to the aforementioned publication stated that the BoT was “very disappointed with the way events turned out.”

The tussle between Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye over who is the national secretary of PDP resulted in a physical altercation at last week’s BoT meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, after one of Anyanwu’s aides attempted to physically stop Ude-Okoye from attending the meeting which he was invited to.

However, the BoT insisted on Ude-Okoye’s attendance at the meeting just as he was ushered to the high table.

Sources at the BoT meeting says that the party elders asked the two contenders “to stay away from BoT meetings until the issue is resolved.”