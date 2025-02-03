‘Abure Is A Criminal Who Should Be In Jail, Can’t Sit At The Same Table With Peter Obi’ – Ndubuaku

The Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, has described the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, as a man who lacks integrity and should be in jail.

He lamented that Abure is not fit to lead the Labour Party because the core leadership of the LP is made up of people with integrity.

Ndubuaku made the submission during an interview with the Punch published on Monday in which he was asked why it is difficult for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to forgive Abure and move on amidst the crisis rocking the party.

According to him, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can’t sit at the same table with Abure because he (Abure) is tainted.

Ndubuaku described Abure as a time bomb waiting to happen and which would affect those around him.

The NLC political commission deputy president added that except Abure uses fetish means on Obi and the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, no reconciliation can happen.

“Forgive who? Forgive a criminal who should be in jail? Does he even know what integrity stands for? The problem Abure has is that he doesn’t know the kind of people he is dealing with. If this is APC or PDP where everybody that has a case with the EFCC or has even gone to jail and comes out remains in the party, it would have been a different thing. But for crying out loud, this is a party that has key people like Otti, Obi, Ajaero, Osifo and others. The core leadership of the LP is made up of people who have shown transparency and accountability over the years.

“Peter Obi cannot sit at the same table as Abure because he is tainted. I don’t know how else to describe him. Abure is a time bomb waiting to happen. Anybody that reconciles with him, when he blows, it will affect the person. What are we going to be preaching tomorrow if we reconcile with somebody like Abure? For someone who has the party certificate to reconcile with who? This is the party we founded. A man just came from nowhere and wanted to hijack it. Now you are calling us to reconcile with him? For what exactly? Even if Ajaero considers the thought of reconciliation, he will still call people like us to get our contributions. If Abure does juju to hypnotise Obi and Ajaero, it won’t work,” he submitted.