2027: Petrol Price Will Drop To ₦500 Per Litre – Dalung Predicts

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will subsidize Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol or fuel, to ₦500 per litre mid-2025.

According to him, the incumbent government will eventually bring down the price of petrol so that they will classically condition the minds of Nigerians that they have suddenly turned politicians and are taking governance seriously.

Dalung said the Tinubu administration is playing a prank on Nigerians, stressing that the predicted price of petrol would be a ploy to lure Nigerians in anticipation of 2027.

“So Nigerians will be deceived,” the former Minister said.

Naija News reports that Dalung stated this during an interview with Daily Trust.

He said: “I mean, the President, while rolling out the subsidies’ gone statement, came up with the same cost-reflecting measures or renewed hope. On that day, I told Nigerians they should buckle up for renewed hopelessness. And here we are today, Nigerians are very hopeless. So any statement from this government must be taken with a pinch of salt.”

When asked whether he foresees the tariff coming down later as it is been suggested, Dalung said: “The government is playing pranks with Nigerians.”

He added: “This fuel increase will get to a time. The government has no intention at all to develop Nigeria, so it’s going to play political pranks.”

When challenged by the interviewer that his comment sounds like an allegation, the former Minister said: “No, I’m not finished. It’s not an issue of an allegation. I have facts to back up from the antecedent of a person you can predict. I am a Marxist. I am only predicting based on the antecedent.

“What they are going to do now is getting to the middle of this year, the President will emerge and say, We have listened to the cries of Nigerians. For petrol, we have introduced a 50% subsidy, so it will come down to around ₦500.

“Then the attack and their cyber propagandists will begin to say, You see, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Then they will come over and say, Oh, because of the impact of the review of territory on Nigerians, we have also reviewed it.

“So they will keep bringing it down so that they will classically condition the minds of Nigerians that they have suddenly turned politicians, and they are taking governance seriously. This is just a ploy to lure Nigerians in anticipation of 2027. So Nigerians will be deceived.”