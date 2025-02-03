2027: Coalition Proponents Reject PDP, Consider Peter Obi, Atiku, El-Rufai, Tambuwal, Jonathan As Presidential Candidate

Key political leaders from northern Nigeria and other stakeholders across the country have reportedly agreed to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a viable opposition platform against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Investigations by the Nigerian Tribune indicate that a broad coalition of political leaders—from both the North and South—have been meeting over the past three months and concluded that the PDP can no longer serve as an effective opposition.

A committee was reportedly set up in late December 2024 to finalize the formation of a new mega party, with a late February deadline to announce the party’s structure.

Sources suggest that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other smaller registered parties are being considered as platforms for the coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP is not featuring prominently in the calculation because many of its governors are believed to be afraid of President Tinubu and are secretly working for his re-election,” a source disclosed.

Presidential candidate option

While discussions are advancing, there is still no final decision on who will lead the coalition as its presidential candidate.

Several names have emerged as potential flagbearers: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Former Vice President, PDP’s 2023 candidate); Mr. Peter Obi (Labour Party’s 2023 candidate, former Anambra State Governor); Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Former Governor of Kaduna State); Mr. Rotimi Amaechi (Former Governor of Rivers State, ex-Minister of Transportation); Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Former Governor of Sokoto State, former House of Reps Speaker); Former President Goodluck Jonathan (reportedly being considered as a wildcard option to counter a southern APC candidate)

A source familiar with the discussions stated: “The leaders are considering four or five options while awaiting the 2027 election calendar from INEC in May. Some believe that to successfully challenge APC, a southern candidate like Peter Obi must be involved.”

The recently concluded Democracy Summit in Abuja is also said to be part of the strategic mobilization efforts ahead of the new party’s launch.

According to a source: “The North appears to have settled on a candidate they believe can give the APC a serious challenge in 2027. The coalition is being structured to unite key opposition forces ahead of the election.”

Peter Obi’s Factor

Among the names under consideration, Peter Obi is reportedly gaining traction, as some coalition members believe that the alliance cannot succeed without his involvement.

“While Atiku is currently the rallying point for the opposition, Obi and Tambuwal remain key players in the final decision,” a source said.

However, there are concerns about Atiku’s age, as he would be 81 years old by the 2027 elections. Supporters counter this by citing Donald Trump’s continued political relevance in the U.S.

League of Northern Democrats (LND) Playing a Key Role

A new political group, the League of Northern Democrats (LND), led by former Kano State governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, is said to be playing a coordinating role in merging different opposition groups into a unified political force.

With the 2027 elections still over two years away, the opposition’s plans to challenge the APC remain fluid, but the emergence of a new mega party appears increasingly likely.