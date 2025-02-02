‘Why Tinubu May Not Survive 2027 Election’

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has submitted that the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu may hinder him from winning re-election in 2027.

According to the SDP Chairman, many of the economic policies of the Tinubu administration are unpopular with Nigerians.

He listed some of the policies that may negatively impact Tinubu’s re-election bid to include the removal of petrol subsidy, unification of forex rates, electricity tariff hike, and telecoms tariff hike, amongst others.

“He (Tinubu) needs to review some of his policies, he needs to rejig his cabinet if he wants to leave a legacy that by two years. And I don’t see him surviving another election with the same kind of policies going on,” Gabam said on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

He likened the grumblings and protests already being suffered by the Tinubu government just after about two years in office to what happened during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

He added that just as Jonathan couldn’t survive re-election, Tinubu may also fail at the polls in 2027.

“Protests against Jonathan started two years (into his administration), and he couldn’t survive it. And there will be no president in history who has spent money to be reelected in the history of Nigeria like President Jonathan. So, if people are thinking that they will use money, they are mistaken. You will only rig while you are popular,” he said.

Tinubu Behaving Like An Emperor

Not done, Gabam added that President Tinubu is running a hostile government which sees all opposition members as enemies. The SDP chairman alleged that the current government wants to make Nigeria a one-party state.

He said, “Nobody can talk to a governor, he will abuse you, he’s an emperor, you dare not talk to him, you dare not advise him. The same thing applies to the current government. The moment you advise them, they see you as an enemy.

“They forget that some of the political parties stood by INEC at the point of announcing the election (results) because we don’t want anarchy to ensue.”