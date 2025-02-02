Transfer: Patrick Dorgu Joins Man United From Lecce

English Premier League side, Manchester United, has completed the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

Naija News reports that the 20-year-old player joined the Red Devils for a reported fee of £25.2 million and an additional £4.2 million in performance-related add-ons.

Dorgu, who plays as a left-back, has committed to a contract that extends until 2030, with an option for an additional year.

The player has previously made 53 appearances in Serie A for Lecce.

Naija News reports that this signing marks the first significant signing for Ruben Amorim, who had earlier brought in 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal this week.

As reported by Sky Sports News following Amorim’s appointment, the left wing-back position was identified as a key priority, making this transfer highly anticipated in the current window, irrespective of the club’s circumstances.

Since his move from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2022, Dorgu has earned four caps for Denmark while establishing himself with 53 appearances in Serie A for Lecce.

Upon signing for United, Dorgu said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”