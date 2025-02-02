Top PDP Chieftain Dumps Party In Kogi

A former candidate for the Senate in the 2023 general election, Victor Adoji, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

Naija News reports that Adoji’s resignation from the opposition party in Kogi State was documented in a letter dated January 27, 2025, addressed to the PDP Chairman in the Okula Aloma ward, Suleiman Unekwu Bala.

In his resignation letter, Adoji expressed profound gratitude for the support and camaraderie he experienced throughout the years, which ultimately led to his nomination as the Kogi-East Senatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

He acknowledged that it had been a significant honour to contribute to advancing democracy by effectively engaging in grassroots politics, promoting collaboration, and establishing numerous partnerships under the PDP’s framework.

The letter added: “For the record, I have seen and heard exchanges around how some things should have been done better, what should have been done, when they should have been done, how they should have been done, and where they should have been done.

“Let me restate, for the avoidance of doubt, that my discretion towards justice and shared leadership oriented around our collective communion will not abate, regardless.

“It is my informed submission that looking at prevailing tendencies and how they have now found a perfect medium in fictionalised and sectionalized alliances that are reinforced by the ‘echo chambers’ around the identified provocateurs, a thrust forward can only be guaranteed by a far-reaching decision.

“Subsequently, in the face of the absorbency from the aforesaid, inter alia, I have reached the inevitable decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“While wishing you good success, it is my sincere hope and prayer that our rapport, regard and reverence continue to grow, even beyond the momentary.”