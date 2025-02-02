Tinubu: ₦104 Billion Student Loan Disbursed, TETFund Gets ₦940 Billion In 2025 Budget

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that over ₦104 billion has been disbursed through his student loan initiative, benefiting 600 students across Nigeria.

Tinubu made this revelation on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in a statement delivered at the 33rd Convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

Naija News reports that it was represented at the event by Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Education.

The President also announced that over ₦940 billion has been allocated to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the 2025 budget, as part of his administration’s efforts to revamp the education sector.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring financial challenges do not hinder access to quality education in the country.

“We remain resolute in addressing challenges in the education sector, including ensuring industrial harmony in universities,” the President said.

He urged higher institutions to embrace the student loan scheme, assuring that the initiative will expand to cover more students in the coming months.

In his message to the graduating students, Tinubu encouraged them to apply their knowledge and skills towards innovation and national development.

“You have been equipped with knowledge and skills to innovate and contribute to society. Let integrity, resilience, and purpose guide your endeavors. Aspire to greatness, avoid vices, and make Nigeria proud,” he charged the graduates.

The President reiterated that his administration is working tirelessly to strengthen the economy and security, ensuring an enabling environment where young Nigerians can thrive.

“Let us remain united in our shared vision of a prosperous, united, and resilient Nigeria,” he added.

Tinubu further called on universities to deepen collaborations with industries, emphasizing the need to align research with societal needs.