Some Opposition Leaders Are Worse Than Jonathan, Buhari And Tinubu – Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has blamed leading opposition figures and politically displaced politicians for Nigeria’s current political challenges.

Lukman, in a statement issued on Sunday, argued that many of these opposition leaders played influential roles in past administrations, contributing to the very problems they now criticize.

Naija News reports that he advised that rather than positioning themselves as alternatives, they should step aside and focus on building a strong coalition that would strengthen Nigerian democracy.

Lukman did not mince words, stating that many of the politicians vying for leadership today were part of the failures of previous governments.

According to him, the political missteps of the past are now haunting the nation, and those responsible must take responsibility rather than posing as the solution to Nigeria’s crisis.

Lukman urged Nigerian politicians to prioritize coalition-building over personal ambition, emphasizing that the country needs strong institutions and not just individual political actors.

He said, “Given their records of service, they are most likely to be worse than former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and now President Tinubu.

“Based on their records, they exhibit intolerant dispositions and poor relationships on accounts of which they have mismanaged their transitions and are today hardly in control of political structures in their states.

“Some of them, on account of their influential roles in past administrations and the failures of those administrations, should be humble enough to take a backseat in an effort to build a strong coalition to strengthen Nigerian politics. Instead, it is more like a case of unrepentant show of shame.”