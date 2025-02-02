President Trump Impose Tariff On Canada, Mexico, China

The United States President, Donald Trump, has announced a 25 percent tariff increase on Canada, and Mexico and a 10 percent increase on China.

Naija News reports that President Trump said the decision was to protect Americans, in line with the promises he made during his campaigns.

On his Truth social media account, late Saturday night, the US President added that the tariff increase on imports would protect America from illegals and deadly drugs killing citizens.

“I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China.

“This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl.”

“We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favour of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has threatened to reciprocate tariff increases on US goods.

In a brief statement on his X handle, on Saturday, Trudeau noted that Canada was not expecting a trade conflict with the US, but would respond.

“The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10% tariffs on energy, starting February 4.

“I’ve met with the Premiers and our Cabinet today, and I’ll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly.

“We did not want this, but Canada is prepared. I’ll be addressing Canadians later this evening,” he wrote.